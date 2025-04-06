Westbound lanes reopened after wrong-way crash on I-390 at Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village

Wrong-way crash closes westbound lanes on I-390 at Meacham Road

All westbound lanes of Interstate 390 at Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village are reopened following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted off I-390 at Meacham Road. All lanes reopened around 8:05 a.m.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

