Westbound lanes reopened after wrong-way crash on I-390 at Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village
All westbound lanes of Interstate 390 at Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village are reopened following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m.
Two people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Traffic is being rerouted off I-390 at Meacham Road. All lanes reopened around 8:05 a.m.
Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
No additional information was available.
