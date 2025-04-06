Watch CBS News
Westbound lanes reopened after wrong-way crash on I-390 at Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 390 at Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village are reopened following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted off I-390 at Meacham Road. All lanes reopened around 8:05 a.m.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.  

