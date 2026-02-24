Wrigley Field to host Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic

Wrigley Field will make history this year by hosting the first Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic.

Prairie View A&M University will take on Alabama A&M University on May 2. The game is inspired by the HBCU Football Classic.

"The first-ever HBCU game at Wrigley Field is a historic milestone for Chicago and for the future of baseball," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Wrigley Field is the only ballpark where Jackie Robinson played that still stands today, making it a powerful place to write the next chapter of Black baseball history."

Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts called the event a "historic event."

Free tickets are available on the Chicago Cubs website.