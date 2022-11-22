Here is the worst time to travel on Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- AAA predicts 48.7 million Americans will hit the roads for Thanksgiving this year. Here's what you need to know before getting in the car.

According to AAA, the worst time to travel on Thanksgiving Day is anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The best times for Thanksgiving Day travel include anytime before 11 a.m. and then after 6 p.m.

Your road trip will cost slightly more than last year with gas prices averaging $4.17 per gallon.