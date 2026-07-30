Worker killed after being swept into Downers Grove storm sewer has been identified

The second contractor worker who was swept into a storm sewer in Downers Grove on Monday during severe weather has been identified.

Downers Grove officials said police were initially flagged down by a worker at a storm sewer construction site around 12:50 p.m. Monday, as the first of two rounds of severe storms were moving through the area.

One worker was rescued from the storm sewer about 200 feet from where they had entered and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in good condition.

Downers Grove police and firefighters resumed the search for the second worker Tuesday morning, which shifted to a recovery mission. Fire officials said the worker was found in the storm sewer near Washington Street and was pronounced dead.

The DuPage County Coroner identified the worker as 33-year-old Ivan Perez from Pasadena, Texas.

The probable cause of death was listed as accidental drowning.