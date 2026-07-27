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Downers Grove workers trapped in storm sewer during severe weather; rescue ongoing

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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First responders in Downers Grove are trying to rescue two workers who became trapped in a storm sewer during the first round of sudden and severe storms Monday.

The fire department said at about 12:50 pm., Downers Grove police officers were flagged down by worker at a storm sewer construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street. Those workers told officers two contractor workers were trapped in the sewer below street level.

The Downers Grove Fire Department immediately responded and began a technical rescue, officials said. As of 3:15 p.m., the rescue was still ongoing.

A line of severe storms blew suddenly into the Chicago area late Monday morning, with Downers Grove experiencing some of the strongest weather. The village was under a tornado warning for some time, and there are extensive reports of localized flooding, downed tree limbs and storm-related debris throughout the community, village officials said.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place until 7 p.m. with more rounds of storms expected. 

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