Search resumes for 2nd Downers Grove worker swept into storm sewer Monday

The search has resumed for a second contractor worker swept into a storm sewer Monday in Downer Grove during severe weather.

Downers Grove officials said police were initially flagged down by a worker at a storm sewer construction site around 12:50 p.m. Monday, as the first of two rounds of severe storms were moving through the area. The worker told police two contractor workers were trapped in the sewer below street level.

The Downers Grove Fire Department responded and began a technical rescue.

Village officials said one worker was rescued from the storm sewer about 200 feet from where they originally went in and was taken to Good Samaritan hospital in good condition.

However, search operations ended Monday without finding the second worker. The village said dangerous water conditions made it impossible for their rescue efforts to continue.

Downers Grove police and firefighters resumed the search Tuesday in the late morning in an area that is near St. Joseph Creek. CBS Skywatch spotted police and fire vehicles and yellow tape near Gilbert Avenue and Carpenter Street, and saw first responders searching the water near a home.

Officials are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.