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Work begins to reinstall latest restored stained-glass window at Second Presbyterian Church of Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Blake Tyson

/ CBS Chicago

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Work was under way Tuesday to reinstall a 133-year-old stained-glass window inside the historic Second Presbyterian Church of Chicago in the South Loop.

On Tuesday, the artisans involved were discussing their process and everything that went into restoring the piece of history.

The window was designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of the founder of the iconic Tiffany brand. It is composed of more than 12,000 pieces of glass, and was donated by retail entrepreneur Marshall Field I.

The window is the fourth to be restored at the church, and the restoration for the single window $750,000 to restore.

Friends of Historic Second Church has finished more than 20 restoration projects.

The church at 1936 S. Michigan Ave. at Cullerton Street, offers docent-led tours throughout the year to talk about the history of the building and its art.

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