Historic stained-glass window to be reinstalled at Second Presbyterian Church of Chicago

The group working to restore and preserve the historic Second Presbyterian Church of Chicago in the South Loop is celebrating a milestone this week.

The nonprofit Friends of Historic Second Church will reinstall a 133-year-old stained-glass window, starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday.

The church, at 1936 S. Michigan Ave. at Cullerton Street, was built in 1901. Its current building replaced an earlier one that was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The current building in the South Loop was constructed to replace it between 1872 and 1874, and has been home to the church ever since — having survived a devastating fire that destroyed the interior in 1900.

Friends of Historic Second Church has finished more than 20 restoration projects.

"Something special happens when you have the right people together who share a passion in a beautiful place all working toward the same goal," Friends of Historic Second Church executive director Andy Pierce said in March.

The jeweled window was designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of the founder of the iconic Tiffany brand. The restoration has taken 14 months.