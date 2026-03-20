Group working to restore and preserve historic Second Presbyterian Church of Chicago marks 20th anniversary

For some, it's a hidden gem in the South Loop. It's not only a Chicago landmark but a national historic landmark. For 20 years, an organization has been working to preserve the Second Presbyterian Church at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Cullerton Street.

"It is the only church in Chicago that is a national historic landmark," said Linda Miller, a past president and current board member of Friends of Historic Second Church. "There's so much beautiful art and design going on here. … The most common reaction is, like, to hold your breath and go, 'Wow.' It is a real wow place."

Miller was wowed years ago when she walked inside for the first time.

"I just was overwhelmed with the beauty of it. I mean, it really, really moved me," she said.

She was moved so much she joined a mission to preserve the church, which was built after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 destroyed its previous building.

The mission to preserve the church is led by Friends of Historic Second Church executive director Andy Pierce.

"Something special happens when you have the right people together, who share a passion in a beautiful place, all working toward the same goal," he said.

The non-profit fundraised to rewire the entire building. They also restored several Tiffany stained glass windows.

The inside of the church reflects the arts and crafts movement that started in the mid-1800s.

"There's just so many wonderful, beautiful things to see," Miller said.

The church looks almost exactly as it did in 1901, after renovations from a fire that destroyed its interior.

The archway murals need a makeover; a new project to mark a milestone for the non-profit.

"The goal is to finish restoring all of the Frederic Clay Bartlett murals," Pierce said.

This weekend is the group's 20th anniversary; a celebration of all that's been done to preserve the church and all that's left to do.

The work never gets old because restoration never really ends.

Friends of Historic Second Church has completed more than 20 restoration projects. They're now hoping to raise $200,000 to restore six archway murals.