WOOGMS Parade returns to Lakeview for Labor Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The wacky fun returns to Lakeview on this Labor Day with the parade where "everybody marches, nobody watches!"

The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society, or "WOOGMS" parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Pine Grove and Wellington.

It's gone on every Memorial and Labor Day for more than six decades now.