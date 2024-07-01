Fire destroys barn, causes $1 million in damage in Chicago's far northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire destroyed a barn Monday morning in unincorporated McHenry County near Woodstock.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Rose Farm Road, and found a large barn fully engulfed in flames.

The nearest fire hydrant was more than two miles away, requiring crews to use several water tenders to bring water to the scene.

Due to strong winds and downed power lines, firefighters also had difficulty reaching parts of the barn as they used several hoses to douse the flames.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, and crews remained on the scene for two more hours to make sure the fire did not start up again.

The barn was completely destroyed, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to two neighboring buildings on the property.

Fire officials estimated the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

No injuries were reported, and no animals were in the barn, which was used for storage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.