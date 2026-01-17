Woodridge man charged in attempted bank robbery in Bolingbrook, authorities say

A man was charged with attempting to rob a bank in Bolingbrook on Friday afternoon.

Arthur Gage Jr., 44, of Woodridge, Illinois, was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities said on Friday, shortly before 2 p.m., Bolingbrook police responded to the U.S. Bank at 443 N Bolingbrook Dr. for a reported robbery. Officers learned the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival. However, they were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspect and a photograph of their vehicle.



Detectives worked with the FBI and quickly distributed the suspect's information to patrol units.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., patrol officers located the suspect's vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 200 block of South Bolingbrook Drive. A short time after, officers encountered Gage walking on Fernwood Drive and took him into custody following a brief investigation.



Gage was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Bolingbrook Police Department and the FBI.