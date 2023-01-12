Another public hearing set to discuss plan to house migrants at shuttered Woodlawn school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerned residents will be gathering again Thursday evening to discuss a controversial plan to house migrants at a Woodlawn elementary school.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the city is hosting a community meeting for the second time in two weeks about the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School, later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave.

The city wanted to bring asylum seekers to the school six days ago, but that move-in has been scrapped for now.

The community still has so many questions.

At the last meeting, Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications manager Matthew Doughtie summed up the saga of converting the school into migrant housing by saying, "I won't lie – it's been a little challenging."

That is an understatement.

Chicago leaders at the earlier meeting made the case for housing migrants at the old school – calling the situation with migrants it the city a "humanitarian crisis."

The plan outlined by the city calls for housing adults at the old school. But most in the audience were not comfortable with the limited information given.

At the earlier meeting, one woman complained about "the vagueness of special attention by Chicago Police Department."

A man added: "We want inclusiveness. We want real transparency."

CBS 2's Victory has been covering the drama since Oct. 24, when she learned of work being done inside the school. At the time, CBS 2 had learned the school was being prepped to become a shelter for migrants – but there had been no official announcement on why the work was happening.

"We have no idea what the background of the people are that they're talking about bringing here," Woodlawn resident Tracey Thompson said on Oct. 24. "We as taxpayers, we deserve a lot more transparency and forthrightness."

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) also expressed her concerns about the silence from City Hall.

We went back to Wadsworth the very next day after obtaining pictures of the extensive rehab taking place inside – new pipes, buffed floors, and bathrooms under construction.

The Mayor's office told us on Oct. 25, "There are no plans to use the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School as a temporary shelter for newly-arrived asylum seekers at this time."

The Chicago Public Schools said it was "routine maintenance work." CPS never got back to us when we discovered a records request we obtained showing $1.5 million spent on plumbing, environmental, and other rehab work at Wadsworth.

Late in December, the city finally acknowledged that yes, migrants would be going to the old Wadsworth Elementary School. The plan was to begin housing migrants there on Friday, Jan. 6 – six days ago now.

Two days before the announced move-in date, there was yet another flip-flop from City Hall. The date was going to be delayed.

Why? We don't know.

Is it for more community input? Or perhaps the school just isn't ready?

We just obtained photos taken this week inside the school. They document missing titles, ceiling panels not there, an incomplete light switch, and a dangling speaker – to name just a few items still on the punch list.

After months of heated debate, we have a view inside a Woodlawn school that could house migrants, that was until a last minute delay put the kibosh on the controversial plan, as least for now. Provided to CBS

Just last Saturday, several politicians gathered outside the school in a show of unity.

"We do believe that this community has a right to have a voice in what happens here," said state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago).

The local leaders expressed their frustration about not just the plan, but also the process thus far.

"This was not thought through. This is not fair to the community," said Ald. Taylor. "This is a democracy, not a dictatorship."

That brings us back to the meeting planned for Thursday night. Residents will have another chance to interact with city officials.

We know security is a big sticking point for neighbors. We have been promised by the Mayor's office that the issue will be discussed Thursday night.