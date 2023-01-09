Illinois state reps, Chicago aldermen oppose planned migrant shelter at old Woodlawn school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State representatives and alderman came together Sunday to voice their opposition to a plan from the City of Chicago to turn a vacant South Side school into a shelter for migrants.

"We do believe that this community has a right to have a voice in what happens here," said State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago). "But we also know that we can't pit Black and Brown people against each other. It's happened for generations, and we're standing here saying that we will not stand for it. We're standing here saying that this mayor and this city has to have a plan both for asylum seekers and for communities that have been here."

CBS 2 first reported on the construction happening at the old Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn in October.

In order to transform the school into an emergency shelter, $1.5 million will be spent.

Currently all shelters are at or over capacity.

The city is expecting more people coming to seek asylum in the coming weeks.