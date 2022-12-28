Crowd expected for meeting on plans for migrant shelter at old school in Woodlawn, which city has denied

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious development has surfaced in a community fight – in the form of plans a public meeting about a possible asylum for migrants at a shuttered South Side school.

The on-again-off-again plans for the migrant shelter are apparently on again at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Wednesday, a packed room is expected in the evening at the Harriet M. Harris Park fieldhouse, 6200 S. Drexel Ave.

The Mayor's office and the Chicago Public Schools told us in the past that there were no plans to turn the old school into a migrant shelter. So did someone change their mind, or was it never really off the table to begin with?

Our story really comes down to the words of Woodlawn resident Tracey Thompson.

"We as taxpayers – we deserve a lot more transparency and forthrightness," she said.

Victory met Thompson on her first trip to Wadsworth Elementary back in October – when we got word of work being done to the school to house migrants.

"It's great to take care of other people," Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) said in October. "You're not doing the same thing for homeless people in our community."

Taylor expressed concerns to us about the construction at the school multiple times – and she wasn't alone.

"Somebody's definitely getting ready for something, but what it is, we don't know," Brenda Venor, a Woodlawn resident, said in October.

Our first report on the construction at the old school and the reports of plans for a migrant shelter aired on Oct. 24. We went back to Wadsworth the very next day after obtaining pictures of the extensive rehab taking place inside – new pipes, buffed floors, and bathrooms under construction.

Chicago Public Schools insisted it was routine maintenance work. The Mayor's office told us on Oct. 25, "There are no plans to use the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School as a temporary shelter for newly-arrived asylum seekers at this time."

Last month, Victory got the chance to ask Mayor Lori Lightfoot about plans for the school. She did not get a straight answer.



"We're about making sure we can do the work and prepare for every contingency, so we looked at a number of different locations all over the city - and obviously, vacant schools were on the list," Mayor Lightfoot said in November.

But from a public records request, we obtained worker orders for "migrant assistance" that also referenced "new arrivals." Also, "audio system for press events" is one of the tasks from the Mayor's office for the old school.

Finally, internal high-level emails from weeks earlier discuss using the school as a "congregate shelter as part of our migrant arrival operations."

Remember – this is all for a school undergoing "routine maintenance," according to CPS. And the Mayor's office, again, says there are "no plans" to use it as a migrant shelter.

Fast forward to now, Dec. 28, and another public request. We found a total of $1.5 million of your tax dollars have been spent on a shuttered school – including more than $1 million for plumbing, and even the installation of washers and dryers.

What is going on?

"My phone, of course, has been blowing off the hook," said Ald. Taylor, "because people were like, 'I thought they said they weren't bringing it here.'"

When Victory heard about the community meeting Wednesday night, she chatted with Ald. Taylor again.

Victory: "What is the Mayor's office saying when you tell her, 'I'm getting all these phone calls, and people don't want this here at Wadsworth?"

Taylor: "It's the reason for the meeting, so she can hear it for herself."

Victory: "At this point, it's still not a done deal?"

Taylor: "It's not a done deal."

Again, there are really two issues here. The first is whether the school should be used to house migrants – which is clearly not cut-and-dry. Some fear the fate of the school has already been decided because of the work being done.

What does seem pretty clear cut – again, going back to the words of Ms. Thompson back in October – is the lack of transparency by the city both in terms of unwillingness to tell both residents and CBS 2 the complete truth.

Victory will be at the Harris Park fieldhouse covering the meeting Wednesday night, where fireworks are expected. She will have a complete report at 10.