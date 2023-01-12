Photos show inside of old Woodlawn school city wanted to use as migrant shelter

Photos show inside of Chicago school planned to be used as migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, a look inside a vacant Chicago public school at the center of a controversy to house migrants.

After months of heated debate, we have a view inside a Woodlawn school that could house migrants, that was until a last minute delay put the kibosh on the controversial plan, as least for now.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been reporting extensively on the school and obtained photos taken throughout the building.

The photos help paint a picture of the possible reason why the migrants have not arrived at the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn yet.

Over the past few months, CBS 2 has shown Woodlawn Elementary School from the ground and from a drone. We've shared images of workers coming and going, and the ongoing construction inside.

Then in late December, a hastily-called community meeting was held where city officials finally opened up about plans to move the migrants in less than two weeks later.

"Maybe reconsider your deadline," said one attendee. "Because you're not giving us enough time."

Then on Jan. 4, two days before move-in day, the mayor's office sent out an email backtracking, which said that date is "no longer applicable."

"We want inclusiveness," said another attendee of that December meeting. "We want real transparency,"

The reason the Jan. 6 move-in date was scrapped is still unknown, but the photos show what the school looks like inside. CBS obtained the photos, which were taken this week.

Several photos show missing floor tiles. In other cases, the tile is there, but certainly not very welcoming and clean looking.

Look up and you'll see missing ceiling panels in some places. Other areas with work to be done include a dangling speaker and an incomplete light switch.

There is also what appears to be the remnants of a chalkboard ripped out and one ceiling needs work, or at least a fresh coat of paint.

Taxpayers paid more than $1 million on plumbing fixes at the shuttered school, according to information obtained via a public records request.

One of the big questions by residents at that late December community meeting was about safety.

In some of the photos, a man is visible with the word "police" written on his vest, but the details on security measures at the school are scant. CBS 2 pressed the Chicago Police Department for answers late last month. A spokesperson said "We're going to refer you over to the mayor's press office."

The answer from the mayor's office? "Nothing to share for now."

Another community meeting is scheduled for Thursday night, and CBS 2 will be there to report on Woodlawn residents' attempts to get answers.

Members of Southside Together Organizing for Power emphasized their support for asylum seekers while also expressing disappointment in the city's transparency in finding shelter for migrants.

A statement issued on Wednesday said in part, "We demand that this investment be the start of turning the space into a community resource that can be used after the asylum seekers leave. We will not be used as political pawns, and we will not see the same done to our allies seeking asylum."