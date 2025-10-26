Wooden alley in Chicago's Gold Coast inspires murder mystery novel

Chicago has around 1,900 miles of public alleys citywide, but one has been a fixture of the Gold Coast neighborhood since 1909.

A historic wooden alley stretches 530 feet right between the Archbishop's residence, between State Parkway and Astor Street just south of North Boulevard. The alley is one of the few examples of wood paving left in the city.

The wooden alley in question influenced Chicago author D. Farinelli to write a murder mystery. She said a walk with her husband and dog during the month of October inspired her to write, "A Wooden Alley Murder."

"It was, you know, later in the day. It was right before Halloween. Everybody kind of decorates in that area," Farinelli said. "I said to my husband, wouldn't this be a perfect setting for a murder mystery?"

Farinelli said not just the alley, but the city of Chicago moved her to create the novel.

"Everything just kind of lent itself to a kind of spooky atmosphere, and it's just a beautiful part of the city. I love that part of the city. The Gold Coast is gorgeous. I love Chicago," she said. "Born and raised, lived part of the time in the suburbs — and you know, I wish more people would come and visit and live and everything else. Chicago is actually a wonderful place."

"A Wooden Alley Murder" mentions a lot of different hot spots — including everywhere from Gibsons to Portillo's. Farinelli was asked if she feels people reading the book will be inspired to admire Chicago themselves and perhaps even visit.

"It's my hope. I hope that they do," Farinelli said. "We certainly are a strong and vibrant city, and I would highly suggest anyone to come."

"The Wooden Alley Murder" tells the story a dogged investigation by amateur sleuth Ceci Felcetti, who shares what is described as a "lively life" with her writer husband, Avery.

"What starts as an ordinary day-blood before breakfast, tears before a party, and a nagging sense of longing quickly spirals into a tangled web of crime, deception, and dark family secrets," a synopsis for the book reads. "As Ceci digs into a murder mystery that stretches from Chicago's elite circles to the crisp fall days that kiss the shores of Italy, she stumbles upon cryptic clues, buried scandals, and dangerous truths."

"The Wooden Alley Murder" is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.