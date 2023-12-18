Go inside the 'Wonderverse' in Chicago suburb

Go inside the Wonderverse

CHICAGO (CBS)-- "Wonderverse"-- an immersive experience based on popular franchises including Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Uncharted, and more--opens at Oakbrook Center this week.

You can preview the Sony Entertainment experience starting December 19, but the grand opening will take place on January 11.

Check out the Zombieland bumper cars, Ghostbusters virtual reality space and more.