Go inside the 'Wonderverse' in Chicago suburb

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  "Wonderverse"-- an immersive experience based on popular franchises including Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Uncharted, and more--opens at Oakbrook Center this week.  

You can preview the Sony Entertainment experience starting December 19, but the grand opening will take place on January 11. 

Check out the Zombieland bumper cars, Ghostbusters virtual reality space and more. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 9:33 AM CST

