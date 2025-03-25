Man, 51, from Wonder Lake, Illinois, charged with trafficking teen girl, Lake County Sheriff's office says

A Lake County, Illinois man is charged with the human trafficking of a 15-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Jose Puga of Wonder Lake is charged with 12 felonies, including involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, trafficking in persona and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The sheriff's office said the Lake County Special Investigations Group worked in collaboration with FBI Chicago to find human traffickers in the north suburbs. That investigation, police said, led them to evidence that they say links the 51-year-old to crimes against the teenage girl.

Puga surrendered himself to the Lake County Jail Tuesday and was due in court at 1:30 p.m. when he was ordered to be held until trial.

His arrest came nearly six years after a woman was arrested and charged in connection with the same teen. She is now serving a 15 year sentence.

No further information was immediately available.