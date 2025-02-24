Women's-only EveFit gym in Chicago suburbs prioritizes physical and mental health

Some women may feel self-conscious about exercising or feel uncomfortable working out around men.

With that in mind, a gym in southwest suburban Tinley Park, Illinois, provides an option for a women's-only workout. At EveFit, the focus is on both physical and mental health.

The women's only EveFit is located at 17500 Duvan Dr., near 175th Street and Grove Drive in Tinley Park. Inside the gym, there is an overwhelming sense of sisterhood.

Eunique Gill has been a member of EveFit for four months.

"Everyone speaks and smiles," Gill said, "and again, it's a very supportive and encouraging environment."

EveFit features a variety of offerings, including a vast room dedicated to lower body training called "Da Peach Factory," a "Fight Club" with boxing gloves and punching bags, martial arts, yoga, Pilates, cardio and strength training, an 88-foot-by-16-foot swimming pool, and a med spa.

"I love these women so much. They're not only friends here, but they treat each other as family. They all show up to events. They show up to each other's events, and they support one another," said EveFit marketing manager Allie Carey. It's really great, the community we have here."

EveFit started in 2018 in Orland Park, but they moved to their current location in Tinley Park in 2024 to expand their fitness classes as well as their mental health program.

"I do believe physical health is important, but mental health is also very important," said Dema Eid, EveFit manager and mental health and weight loss specialist. "It all goes hand in hand together."

Eid said she has a master's in psychology, and said when a healthy environment is available, it helps with people's physical workouts.

"It motivates you to go to the gym," Eid said. "You will have higher self-esteem, and you will have more confidence to give it your all."

Instructor Amani Ammar said she is one of the first members who signed up for EveFit. She comes because it is the only place where she feels she can work out safely, as she wears a hijab.

"Working out in a women's only gym is very, very important to me because that's the only way I feel safe and comfortable in a gym setting, because I do wear the scarf," Ammar said.

Diana Mansour became a member of EveFit when it first opened as well and became a personal trainer last year.

"Even when I'm with my clients, I love to work out with them. I kind of give them that motivation I wish I had — helping with posture, helping with stamina, incorporating the different things that they didn't think they could do, which is amazing," Mansour said.

The gym said it is incorporating a new mental health program that will focus on happiness.

EveFit said women have a tendency to put others' happiness first. The gym wants women to focus on making themselves happy as well.