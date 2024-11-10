Investigation underway after woman's body found in Busse Woods

Women's body found in Busse Woods, authorities say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating after a woman's body was found near a forest preserve Saturday morning.

A driver reported the body around 9 a.m. in the Busse Woods Forest Preserve near Higgins and Arlington Heights Road.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the woman and determine how she died.

The Mount Prospect Police Department said they are investigating a report of a missing person in their village and communicating with the Cook County Forest Preserve police regarding the investigation.

As of Sunday, it is not clear if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cook County Sheriff's Police detectives at 708–865–4896.

The video above is from an earlier report.