Woman wounded in shooting through bar window in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after a bullet went through a window at a bar in Lake View early Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:50 a.m., the victim, 34, was inside the bar in the 1000 block of West Belmont when an unknown offender fired a shout outside the bar. The victim was grazed on the right side of her torso.

The victim was treated by the Chicago Fire Department and released on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.