Lottery player wins $3M from scratch-off ticket bought at suburban Chicago gas station

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois lottery player is celebrating after winning $3 million from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a suburban gas station over the weekend.

The winning "$3,000,000 Super Bonus" ticket was purchased at a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 26950 W. Eames in Channahon, Illinois.

The player, who requested to remain anonymous, said she still can't believe that she won.

"Scratch-off lottery games are my favorite, and my local gas station had a brand-new game on display, so I bought three tickets. After I scratched the third ticket, I was pretty sure I had won the top prize, but I wasn't 100% positive," she said.

She said it was the longest weekend of her life because she could not confirm whether she was holding a winning ticket.

"I wanted to verify the ticket, but the lottery prize center was closed for the weekend. Then I remembered that I could scan the ticket at the store, and when I did, my mouth dropped, and I went numb," she said.

According to lottery officials, the new $30 scratch-off ticket launched in July. The winner said she would "Invest, remodel the house, and travel—exactly in that order."

The retailer will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $30,000, for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said more than 43 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $1.1 billion in prizes so far this year.

Players must be 18 or older to participate.