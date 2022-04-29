Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.
Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh.
The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
