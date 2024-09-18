Woman shot while inside car on Chicago's South Side, police say

Woman shot in back while inside car in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 44-year-old woman was seriously hurt after being shot while inside a car on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was inside a car at the intersection when she was shot in the back by an unknown person.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes through the car's window and blown-out tires.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.