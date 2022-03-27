Watch CBS News

Woman Shot In Vehicle In Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is recovering after she was shot while riding in a vehicle in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood early Sunday morning. 

Police say the 28-year-old woman was in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street around 3 a.m. when an unknown person person shot at her from a gray four-door SUV. 

The woman was struck in the thigh and dropped off at Northwestern Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said. 

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 

First published on March 27, 2022 / 4:08 PM

