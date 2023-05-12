Watch CBS News
Woman dead after being shot in head in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is found shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said just before 5 a.m., the 26-year-old victim was discovered outside, in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

