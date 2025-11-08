Woman shot while riding in car on Chicago's Near West Side

A woman was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman was in a vehicle driving in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired from someone inside a white SUV.

Police said the woman was shot in the arm. Police did not immediately release her condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.