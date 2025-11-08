Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot while riding in car on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side early Saturday morning. 

According to police, the 32-year-old woman was in a vehicle driving in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired from someone inside a white SUV.

Police said the woman was shot in the arm. Police did not immediately release her condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue