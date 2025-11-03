Woman shot during argument with man in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, police say

A woman was shot and wounded by a man during a quarrel Monday morning in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

At 9 a.m., the 23-year-old woman was in a verbal quarrel with the man in the 5700 block of North Broadway, when the man took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.

The woman was wounded in the upper left shoulder and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition, police said.

The man fled, but was located and taken into custody soon afterward, police said.

Charges were pending Monday afternoon.