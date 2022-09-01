Woman seriously wounded in crossfire between 2 vehicles in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is in serious condition after being caught in the crossfire between two vehicles in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was on a porch, in the 1100 block of South Francisco Avenue, when occupants in both vehicles were firing shots at each other.

The victim was struck in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the victim was not the intended target.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.