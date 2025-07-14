Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2023 killing of girlfriend in Oswego, Illinois

A woman was sentenced to three decades in prison for killing her girlfriend, the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Alexia Telles, 28, of Oswego, Illinois, was sentenced last week, in accordance with a plea agreement, to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, charged with first-degree murder.

The office said that Telles was arrested and charged in February 2023 after she arrived at a residence in Oswego with her girlfriend, who suffered a traumatic wound to the head and later died after medical personnel attempted life-saving measures.

The Oswego Police Department and the Illinois State Police investigated the incident, which led to Telles being charged with first-degree murder.

It was believed that Telles had been arguing with her girlfriend inside a vehicle prior, according to the office.

Evidence, including forensic and digital, and statements made to police by Telles, led investigators to conclude Telles had intentionally killed her girlfriend and tried to make it look like a suicide.

The office said Tellas has been in custody since her arrest and will have to serve the full 30-year sentence. She will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release after completing her sentence.