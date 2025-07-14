Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2023 killing of girlfriend in Oswego, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A woman was sentenced to three decades in prison for killing her girlfriend, the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Alexia Telles, 28, of Oswego, Illinois, was sentenced last week, in accordance with a plea agreement, to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, charged with first-degree murder.

The office said that Telles was arrested and charged in February 2023 after she arrived at a residence in Oswego with her girlfriend, who suffered a traumatic wound to the head and later died after medical personnel attempted life-saving measures.

The Oswego Police Department and the Illinois State Police investigated the incident, which led to Telles being charged with first-degree murder.

It was believed that Telles had been arguing with her girlfriend inside a vehicle prior, according to the office.

Evidence, including forensic and digital, and statements made to police by Telles, led investigators to conclude Telles had intentionally killed her girlfriend and tried to make it look like a suicide.

The office said Tellas has been in custody since her arrest and will have to serve the full 30-year sentence. She will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release after completing her sentence. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.