Watch CBS News
Local

Woman robbed on DePaul campus; suspect in silver SUV

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

Woman robbed on DePaul University campus
Woman robbed on DePaul University campus 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was robbed on the DePaul University campus, near Halsted and Belden, just after midnight on Tuesday. 

The 23-year-old told officers that a man walked up to her after getting out of a silver SUV and demanded her belongings. 

She did not see any gun and was not hurt.

Three similar robberies involving a light-colored SUV have been reported in the same area, but Chicago police are not connecting them right now. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.