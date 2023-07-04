Woman robbed on DePaul campus; suspect in silver SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was robbed on the DePaul University campus, near Halsted and Belden, just after midnight on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old told officers that a man walked up to her after getting out of a silver SUV and demanded her belongings.

She did not see any gun and was not hurt.

Three similar robberies involving a light-colored SUV have been reported in the same area, but Chicago police are not connecting them right now.