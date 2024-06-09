Woman, 18, killed after being shot in head on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after she was shot in the head while sitting inside a car in the West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street.

Chicago police said the woman was inside a parked car when shots were fired.

She was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.