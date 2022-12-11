Woman killed in fiery crash after being shot at it Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman died when she crashed her car into a dumpster after being shot at in the Logan Square neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road around 1:10 a.m.

Police said the woman crashed into the dumpster after someone from another car fired shots at her.

The victim, later identified as Felicia Cortes, 27, by the Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead on the scene after her vehicle caught fire, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.