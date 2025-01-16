Woman killed, man injured in Chicago Southwest Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead and a man was hurt following a crash early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side.

It happened in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Chicago police said a 41-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Altima northbound when she lost control of the car and hit a pole. She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Christ Hospital, where she died.

The passenger, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.