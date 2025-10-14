Woman killed, man hurt in fiery crash in Marengo, Illinois

A woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital following a fiery crash on Monday night in Marengo, Illinois.

Fire officials said just before 9 p.m., crews responded to the 22800 block of River Road for a reported crash. Crews on the way to the scene learned that the car, resting against a home, had caught fire with a woman trapped inside. The call was then upgraded to a structure fire, prompting resources from Woodstock and Union to be dispatched.

Officers who arrived at the scene attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but were unsuccessful, as the flames continued to grow.

Firefighters arrived and found the small sedan fully engulfed in flames close to the home, which also caught fire, officials said. Crews quickly extinguished both fires within minutes of arriving.

A man from the vehicle was able to escape the car before first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was found inside the car and was pronounced dead. No additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.