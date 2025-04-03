Woman killed after being hit by truck Gurnee, Illinois, police say

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck Wednesday evening in Gurnee.

Around 8 p.m., Gurnee police officers arrived at the scene near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was believed to be a hit-and-run, but it was then revealed that the driver of a Ford E450 truck pulled off into a nearby business immediately after the crash. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The roadway was closed for several hours for investigation.

An autopsy for the pedestrian is scheduled for Thursday with the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Police said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

The Major Crash Assistance Team assisted in the investigation.