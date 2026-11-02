Young woman killed in Bloomington, Ill., Halloween party shooting was North Central College cheerleader

A total of nine victims have now been identified in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Bloomington, Illinois, this past weekend, including a student and cheerleader from North Central College in Naperville who was killed.

Police were called at 1:21 a.m. Sunday for the shooting at a Halloween party in a common backyard behind rental buildings in the 100 block of East Division Street.

The shooting happened near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Illinois State University is also located nearby.

An officer responding to something nearby heard 10 shots and came right away to find a man had been shot in the arm. Three more wounded victims were found in the backyard, according to Bloomington police Chief Jamal Simington.

More officers from the Bloomington Police Department and Illinois State Police responded and started emergency medical care, such as CPR, placing tourniquets, and addressing bleeding wounds, until paramedics came, Simington said.

Giana Dettloff, 19, of Carol Stream, was killed in the shooting. She died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvic region, according to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder.

Detloff was a student and a cheerleader at North Central College in Naperville, Yoder said.

"According to her parents, she was their only daughter. She was described as full of life, a sweet girl with a very bright future, and an athlete who was visiting one of her best friends at her local university," Simington said.

The surviving victims ranged from 16 to 22 years old, and included high school and college students along with one non-student, Simington said. Police initially said there were seven surviving victims, but an eighth was later discovered.

They included:

A 19-year-old man from Plano, Illinois, who attended Illinois Wesleyan University. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right forearm and was stabilized.

An 18-year-old woman from Carol Stream, who suffered a leg injury and was stabilized and whose condition was upgraded from critical to stabilized.

A 19-year-old woman who attended Illinois State University, stabilized after suffering a gunshot wound to the ankle.

A 19-year-old woman from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, who was treated and released the morning of the shooting. Police learned she had been wounded after learning of the others.

A 19-year-old woman from Woodridge, Illinois, who attended Quincy, University. She was shot in her chest and abdomen and improved from critical condition to stabilized.

A 22-year-old man from Bloomington, who was stabilized.

An 18-year-old woman from Carol Stream who attended Glenbard North High School and was stabilized.

A 16-year-old girl who attended Bloomington High School, who suffered a graze wound to an extremity and was treated and released.

With it being Halloween night on Saturday night into Sunday morning, extra police units were already on the scene for visibility, drunken driving prevention, and ensuring peaceful celebrations, Simington said.

Simington himself was among the officers patrolling the area near the shooting before it happened.

"This party was noticeably peaceful, jovial, and there were no disturbances witnessed or reported prior to the shooting," Simington said. "There was no indication or warning that a shooting would occur."

Following the shooting, detectives worked throughout the day Sunday to investigate. The McLean County State's Attorney's and Coroner's offices; Illinois State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the FBI are involved.

As of midday Monday, no one was in custody in the shooting.

There was also a mass shooting the same night in another college town called Bloomington about 200 miles away. Police said in the early-morning hours on Sunday, officers heard multiple gunshots in a large crowd near Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Street near Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and found seven people were shot.

Police said they did not know the extent of the victims' injuries in the Indiana shooting, but their ages ranged from 17 to 27. Police said they took one person into custody, but have not confirmed whether they believe that person fired the shots.