Seven people were hurt over the weekend in a shooting near the Indiana University campus.

Police said in the early-morning hours on Sunday, officers heard multiple gunshots in a large crowd near Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Street in Bloomington, Indiana.

Police said they took one person into custody, but have not confirmed whether they believe that person fired the shots.

The mayor of Bloomington, Indiana, called the gun laws in Indiana "lax" and called for changes.

"And while we can ask we can ask people not to bring firearms to crowded public gatherings, that is obviously not enough," said Bloomington, Indiana, Mayor Kerry Thomson. "I'm currently working with state legislators to explore allowing cities like Bloomington to use the same event permitting framework that private organizations and sport stadiums do when holding large events."

Thomson said the shooting happened during a busy weekend — with Halloween, homecoming, and a big football game. Bloomington, Indiana, police; Indiana State Police; and Indiana University police had set up a safety plan, and there were more than 20 officers stationed on Kirkwood Avenue at the time of the shooting, the mayor said.

These officers prevented further violence, she said.

Police said they did not know the extent of the victims' injuries, but their ages ranged from 17 to 27.

About 200 miles away in the college town of Bloomington, Illinois, there was a mass shooting on the same night. The shooting left a 19-year-old woman dead and seven others wounded.