19-year-old woman killed, 7 others wounded in shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington

A young woman was killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in downstate Bloomington, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Illinois State University is also located nearby.

At 1:23 a.m., Bloomington police were called for reports of multiple shots fired in the 100 block of East Division Street in Bloomington. They found multiple people who had been shot at the scene.

One victim, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other seven victims were taken to various area hospitals. One, also a woman, was taken to a regional trauma center hospital in critical condition, while the other six suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Bloomington police Crime Scene Unit was investigating. Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sheriff's office also responded to the scene.

Anyone who was at the scene, lives nearby, or traveled through the area at the time is asked to review their surveillance video and any other evidence. The area between Center and Franklin streets and between Emerson and Apple streets is the zone of interest.