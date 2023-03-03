Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead, and a man is wounded following a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened inside a residence, in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street around 11:34 p.m.

Police said responding officers found a 38-year-old woman unresponsive in the living room along with a 46-year-old man.

The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police say the man refused to answer any questions about the incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 9:28 AM

