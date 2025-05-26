Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek woman who kidnapped girl from backyard in South Austin neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are looking for a woman they said kidnapped a girl who was playing in a backyard in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue. 

Police said the child was playing in her backyard with several other children when an Unknown woman entered the backyard and carried her across the street to a grocery store in the 5200 block of West Madison Street.

The victim's relative walked across the street and confronted the woman, who returned the child to her mother. The incident was captured on video. Police have yet to release images of the woman. 

The woman was described as African American, between 20 and 25 years old. Police said she frequents the area of Lockwood Avenue and Madison Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

