Woman identified in fatal Logan Square house fire overnight

A woman who was killed in a fire at a Logan Square home early Saturday morning has been identified.

Chicago police said the fire happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Bernard Street. Officers and fire crews responded to the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Police said afterwards, a woman, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 84-year-old Judith Harris, was found unresponsive inside.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no dispalcements or additional injuries.

Investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.