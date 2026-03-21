Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman identified in fatal Logan Square house fire overnight

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman who was killed in a fire at a Logan Square home early Saturday morning has been identified.

Chicago police said the fire happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Bernard Street. Officers and fire crews responded to the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Police said afterwards, a woman, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 84-year-old Judith Harris, was found unresponsive inside.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no dispalcements or additional injuries.

Investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue