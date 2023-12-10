Watch CBS News
Citations issued after woman hurt in 2-car collision on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was hurt following a crash in the Avalon Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:12 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Stony Island.

A woman was driving a Mitsubishi SUV heading eastbound on 86th when she collided with a Nissan sedan in the intersection, police said.

Both slammed into a building, leaving holes in the wall. 

The woman was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The driver of the Nissan along with two passengers refused medical treatment.

Police say several citations were issued to the driver of the Nissan. 

First published on December 10, 2023 / 9:08 AM CST

