Woman, 55, hospitalized after drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 55-year-old woman is hurt following a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 5:20 a.m., the woman was outside, in the 2600 block of West 24th Street in Little Village, when a blue in color sedan drove past her and someone from inside fired shots in her direction.

The victim was shot in her right leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.