Woman hospitalized in grave condition, dog resuscitated after basement fire in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was hospitalized following a house fire in Logan Square Sunday morning.

Fire crews were on the scene around 6:42 a.m., in the 2500 block of North Harding Avenue, with fire coming from the basement.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the Community First Hospital in grave condition after suffering cardiac arrest.

Firefighters were able to resuscitate a dog at the scene.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Fire officials are investigating.