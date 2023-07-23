Woman hospitalized in grave condition, dog resuscitated after basement fire in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was hospitalized following a house fire in Logan Square Sunday morning.
Fire crews were on the scene around 6:42 a.m., in the 2500 block of North Harding Avenue, with fire coming from the basement.
A 36-year-old woman was taken to the Community First Hospital in grave condition after suffering cardiac arrest.
Firefighters were able to resuscitate a dog at the scene.
There is no word on what started the fire.
Fire officials are investigating.
