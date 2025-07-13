Woman hit by debris when car hits pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A pedestrian was injured Sunday evening when a car hit a pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown.

Police said at 5:53 p.m., a blue Audi sedan was traveling south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Drive at a high speed, when its driver lost control and hit a pole.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was not injured. A woman on the sidewalk was struck by the debris in the crash, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Citations were pending late Sunday.