Woman hit by debris when car hits pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Adam Harrington
A pedestrian was injured Sunday evening when a car hit a pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown.

Police said at 5:53 p.m., a blue Audi sedan was traveling south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Drive at a high speed, when its driver lost control and hit a pole.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was not injured. A woman on the sidewalk was struck by the debris in the crash, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Citations were pending late Sunday.

