Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Chicago

Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Chicago

Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot in The Loop early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police said a 24-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk, 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, when shots were fired from a white SUV.

The victim suffered a graze wound to her leg. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.