Woman found wounded after police chase shooter in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was found wounded while officers were chasing a shooter in the Greater Grand Crossing area early Saturday morning.
Police said around 1:32 a.m., officers observed an unknown man shooting in the area and began to chase but lost sight of the offender. Moments later, a 26-year-old woman was found shot while inside a vehicle.
The victim was transported by the Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.