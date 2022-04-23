Watch CBS News

Woman found wounded after police chase shooter in Greater Grand Crossing

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was found wounded while officers were chasing a shooter in the Greater Grand Crossing area early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:32 a.m., officers observed an unknown man shooting in the area and began to chase but lost sight of the offender. Moments later, a 26-year-old woman was found shot while inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported by the Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said. 

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 

April 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

