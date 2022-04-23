Woman found wounded after police chase shooter in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was found wounded while officers were chasing a shooter in the Greater Grand Crossing area early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:32 a.m., officers observed an unknown man shooting in the area and began to chase but lost sight of the offender. Moments later, a 26-year-old woman was found shot while inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported by the Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.