Woman found dead after townhouse fire in Round Lake, coroners say

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found dead Tuesday night after a fire at a townhome in north suburban Round Lake.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said just after 10 p.m., the Round Lake Police Department and Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Remington Lane.

Flames were seen coming from the second floor of the townhouse.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the victim, identified as 32-year-old Karli Corey of Round Lake, on the second floor. She died at the scene.

An autopsy on Wednesday indicated that she died as a result of injuries consistent with the inhalation of products of combustion.

The Round Lake Police Department, Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, local fire investigators, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are continuing to investigate the incident.